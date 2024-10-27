Chargers trade rumors persist amid Diontae Johnson, Christian Kirk buzz
It feels like a matter of time before the Los Angeles Chargers make a move for a wide receiver ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
That is especially the case with names like Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk coming up in the latest trade rumors—and the Chargers being mentioned in the same report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Specifically, Schefter reports that the Chargers are “thought” to still be in on trades for wideouts as Week 8 gets underway.
On Johnson, a guy some have already urged the Chargers to trade for, Schefter says the Panthers are looking for a draft pick in the mid-round range. Kirk is also getting a healthy dose of interest, though the 2-5 Jaguars would need to keep losing and his contract looks massive in 2025 ($27.2 million cap hit) without some sort of adjustment.
As always, Schefter also notes that the New York Jets are willing to move former Chargers first-round pick Mike Williams if the trade compensation is fair.
Davante Adams, Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins have already been traded ahead of the deadline. In hindsight, they feel a little out of the Chargers’ price range simply because Jim Harbaugh and Co. want to hoard big draft assets and keep rebuilding the program to his liking.
The names mentioned in Schefter’s report feel more like they are in the right price range, with Williams still looking like the best overall option due to his obvious connections with Justin Herbert and the team.
Either way, wide receivers are there for the taking and the Chargers won’t have much in the way of excuses if they don’t make a move.
