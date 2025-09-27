Chargers QB Justin Herbert on receiving end of big national hot take
Justin Herbert has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the last several seasons. Since being taken No.6 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, Herbert has established himself as one of the best pure passers in the league.
He had been under heavy scrutiny over the offseason due to the Chargers' 0-2 playoff record with him at the helm. Herbert has since silenced his critics, throwing for 860 yards, six touchdowns and an interception through the first three weeks.
With Patrick Mahomes and the rival Kansas City Chiefs struggling, along with the rest of the AFC West division, the Chargers and Herbert have been gaining more national attention with their 3-0 start.
Herbert especially, who leads the NFL in passing yards and has been dealing in every which way. As the Chargers prepare to take on the 0-3 New York Giants on Sunday, Ryan Clark had an extremely bold take regarding Herbert's start to the 2025 season.
Clark went on to debate Dan Orlovsky and Stephen A Smith about who has been the best quarterback so far this season. The former NFL safety was adament on Herbert, citing his clutch moments against the Chiefs in Week 1 and the ridiculous touchdown pass to Keenan Allen last week.
Herbert has done some amazing things already in 2025 and everyone is waking up to it.
