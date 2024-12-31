Chargers' overlooked weapon crowned key to playoff run
The Los Angeles Chargers did a fantastic job of sharing the wealth on Saturday against the New England Patriots. In their 40-7 crushing victory, Justin Herbert threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns, two of them going to star rookie Ladd McConkey, who had 94 yards on the day.
The other touchdown recipient was Derius Davis, who managed two catches for 29 yards. The run game got a big boost with J.K. Dobbins back in the lineup, as he rushed for 76 yards and one touchdown in his return. The Chargers desperately needed their playmakers to step up over the last few weeks and this game did a good job of showing what they're capable of.
The Chargers will need their current offensive core of weapons to step up heading into the playoffs. One contributor that's gone overlooked recently has been tight end Stone Smartt, who had two catches for 23 yards on Saturday.
Bleacher Report listed Smartt as one of the keys to the Chargers being successful in their playoff run.
"Another tight end, Stone Smartt, has become a preferred target for Herbert. Over the last four games, the 26-year-old veteran caught 13 passes for 164 yards.All of these names must contribute for the Chargers to make some noise when the games really matter in the postseason."
Smartt and the rest of the Chargers offense needs to have an 'all hands on deck' mentality with the playoffs two weeks away.
