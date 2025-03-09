Los Angeles Chargers are high on DK Metcalf preferred destination list
The Los Angeles Chargers have a need at wide receiver and DK Metcalf seems to believe he could be the answer.
Metcalf recently requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks and has a short list of teams he would like to play for in 2025. One of those is the Chargers, who need another wideout to start opposite Ladd McConkey.
MORE: Chargers guaranteed to lose Joey Bosa based on latest free-agency development
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler even went as far as to say L.A. is the top choice for Metcalf. He added that Albert Breer believes he's also watching the Houston Texans, although they just traded for Christian Kirk.
Metcalf entered the league in 2019 after one of the most impressive NFL Combine performances we've ever seen. At 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds, Metcalf ran a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash while posting a broad jump of 11 feet, 2 inches. He also showed off his power with 27 bench reps.
Questions surrounding his route running led him to slide into the second round, where Seattle selected him at No. 64 overall.
He's turned into one of the top deep threats in the game, recording 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns on 438 receptions during his six-year career. Adding him to an offense with McConkey and Justin Herbert would be a massive win for the Chargers.
