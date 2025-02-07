Chargers player lashes out after coach gets disrespected in awards voting
Current Los Angeles Chargers players didn’t have a big presence at the NFL Honors this week, though Justin Herbert’s name did come up on the MVP ballot, and running back J.K. Dobbins was a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year.
One who potentially deserved more love during the process, though, was Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.
Minter arrived alongside head coach Jim Harbaugh and put together one of the NFL’s top defenses. But when Assistant Coach of the Year voting went public, he didn’t earn a single vote as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson won the award.
Chargers safety Tony Jefferson voiced his frustration with the development on social media: “So you mean to tell me the DC whose defense was literally #1 in points allowed received 0 votes? Lmao this kind of stuff really be a joke & politics . Picking and choosing smh keep it.”
Frustration is certainly warranted. Minter implemented his scheme around a hodgepodge of budget arrivals such as Poona Ford, with many of them going on to outplay their contracts or cost to acquire. He did have Khalil Mack, but Joey Bosa missed a chunk of the season with an injury and as he rounded into form, Mack battled an injury of his own.
Minter also ended up starting two fifth-round cornerbacks in Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, helping them look like breakout long-term solutions.
This year, at least, Minter isn’t going to get the attention he probably deserves. But if he strings together another few seasons like his debut, he’ll be on awards lists and potentially head-coaching lists, too.
