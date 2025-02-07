Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert received some NFL MVP love
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert wasn’t much of a threat to steal any individual awards at the NFL honors this week.
But he took home some NFL MVP votes anyway.
In a somewhat surprising twist, Herbert’s name managed to sneak onto the list of players who received votes for MVP this year, with three voters giving him fourth-place votes, good for six points. That total aligned him with names like Ja’Marr Chase and above others such as Sam Darnold.
Refreshingly, the entire ballots and names of voters went public this year. The three giving Herbert any MVP love at all were Nora Princiotti, Tony Dungy and Diante Lee.
RELATED: Derwin James sees red when talking about the Kansas City Chiefs
It’s a nice, smaller consolation prize for Herbert, who battled through multiple lower-body injuries for most of the season.
Tack on the fact he was acclimating to a new coaching staff and offense on a unit that was offered up as a sacrifice to the salary cap scales, leaving him with one viable receiving threat (rookie Ladd McConkey) and a struggling offensive line.
Herbert completed 65.9 percent of his passes with 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns against three interceptions in 2024. A run-first offense under Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman might keep his numbers muted in future years like this, but some voters see and at least acknowledge what he’s able to do within the constraints of his team and system.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers and Jim Harbaugh have each suffered on Super Bowl Sunday
Los Angeles Chargers warned to avoid this superstar WR
Derwin James sees red when talking about the Kansas City Chiefs
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh delivers bold message on Pete Carroll
Chargers get bad news about possible pursuit of NFL free agency's top name