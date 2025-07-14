Do Chargers have a player capable of turning into superstar in 2025?
The Los Angeles Chargers had arguably the best draft class in 2024. Landing Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey in the first two rounds proved to be the right decisions, along with adding Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still in the later rounds.
Looking at the Bolts' roster heading into 2025, on paper it's better than last year. The defense has a good mix of veterans and younger players, as they've all gelled together well over the last year. The offense finally has playmakers outside of McConkey, as they've added names such as Omarion Hampton, Tre Harris, Tyler Conklin, Mike Williams and Najee Harris among others.
Is anyone on the roster capable of taking the next step to superstardom? In Brad Gagnon's recent article on Bleacher Report, he listed eight players with the best chance to become superstars in 2025. No Chargers made the list.
Five players from the 2024 draft were named: Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, Xavier Worthy, Malik Nabers and Calen Bullock. It's notable that two receivers taken in last year's draft were listed, but not McConkey.
The former Georgia product cemented himself as the Chargers' No.1 option in 2024, catching 82 passes for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games, with another 194 yards and one touchdown in the playoffs. With an improved set of skill players added to the roster this year, that should only increase McConkey's production, as he won't have the majority of attention placed on him by opposing defenses.
The Chargers are hoping he can continue to climb as a player in 2025.
