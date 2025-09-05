Chargers players to target in fantasy football ahead of Week 1
Week 1 for the Los Angeles Chargers is just hours away, as they're currently in Brazil to take on the division rival Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night.
The Bolts have plenty of high expectations this season, mainly due to their lack of recent playoff success. To combat this narrative, the Chargers added plenty of weapons on offense to hopefully support Justin Herbert going forward.
With a new season comes fantasy football frenzy, as millions around the world are prepping their rosters ahead of Week 1. As the first fantasy matchups of the season are about to commence, here's three Chargers that could benefit your team in Week 1.
TE Tyler Conklin
Conklin is currently rostered in just 0.9% of leagues. The veteran tight end could be a sneaky good addition to any roster. Conklin has at least 50+ catches in each of the last four seasons, playing in some lackluster offensive systems.
It's fair to assume he'll put up solid numbers once again with Herbert throwing him the ball.
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
Lambert-Smith is someone that could make noise in Week 1. The fifth-round rookie made waves all training camp by emerging as a downfield threat. He's rostered in just 0.3% of leagues.
If teammate Quentin Johnston flops early, the Bolts won't hesitate to go to their rookie.
WR Keenan Allen
How about the veteran who has played in 15 games against the Chiefs? Allen has caught 91 passes for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns against Kansas City in his career.
Allen could be a solid addition late in the week.
