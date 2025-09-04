Chargers fans want to know why Chiefs get logo painted in endzone for Brazil game
The Los Angeles Chargers face a brutally tough task of opening the season in Brazil against the Kansas City Chiefs.
That alone has Chargers fans riled up, which is understandable as the franchise coughed up a home game against an AFC West foe in the name of helping the NFL expand its global reach.
To make matters even worse, it seems, the Chargers will play what should be a home game on a potentially iffy grass field…with the Chiefs’ logos and colors plastered in one of the endzones.
As fans pointed out on social media, the Philadelphia Eagles had both endzones painted in their colors last year in Week 1 during their international game:
RELATED: 3 key storylines to follow ahead of Chargers season opener vs. Chiefs
Barring something changing before kickoff on Friday for whatever reason, it would appear Chargers fans have a pretty good complaint on their hands.
And hey, this shouldn’t impact things on the field, barring Chargers players using it as the classic bulletin-board material.
RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert no longer Top 10 QB according to NFL insider
Jim Harbaugh’s team has other things to worry about, like another 6,000ish miles of travel before going on the road again in Week 2 for a Monday night game against the AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders. And taking on the Denver Broncos from the AFC West in Week 3, too.
But for outside observers? Compared to last year, this seems pretty blatant for Chargers fans.
