Chargers playoff standings, clinching scenarios update
The Los Angeles Chargers handled business on Saturday, handily beating the New England Patriots 40-7. The Chargers needed to win in order to get in, having clinched their second playoff berth in the last three seasons. Their first year under head coach Jim Harbaugh couldn't have gone any better, as the Chargers are now locked in for January football.
With their win in Week 17, the Chargers officially clinched the sixth seed in the AFC. In order, the teams ahead of them are: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the season ended today, the Chargers would be heading to Baltimore for a rematch with the Ravens.
The Chargers could still move up to the fifth seed, though, with a win over the Raiders in the finale and a Steelers loss next week.
Behind them, the seventh seed is still being decided. After the rival Denver Broncos lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, they'll need to win in Week 18 in order to clinch a playoff spot. The Broncos, Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins are all fighting for one playoff spot.
All the Chargers have to do is escape Week 18 with no injuries and prepare for their Wild Card matchup.
