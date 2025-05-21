New Chargers player already surprised with head coach Jim Harbaugh
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is known as a player’s coach for many, many different reasons.
One of the smaller things that plays into the whole in a big way, though?
Putting in work in the weight room with the players – even in May.
Chargers linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips said as much during his meeting with reporters this week: "You don't see many coaches in there. We like people that lead by example...When you lead by example, that's what sticks out the most."
Phillips, formerly an undrafted player now on his sixth team, signed a one-year deal with the Chargers this offseason. His experience elsewhere in the NFL and the fact he’s noticed this about Harbaugh already speaks to just how much Los Angeles’ head coach tends to stand out amongst his peers.
While it’s a little thing, Harbaugh getting in the mix with his guys in May is a big deal. It’s probably all the more impactful considering he’s not that far removed from a minor heart procedure and apparent hip surgery, too.
Again, it’s easier to buy into the culture and catchphrases like competitors welcome when it’s coming from Harbaugh.
