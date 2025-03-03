Former Chargers great tags Davante Adams in post before trip to free agency
Not that long ago, we pointed out that former Los Angeles Chargers star Keenan Allen appeared to be hinting at something on social media.
There, he kept posting practice highlights from his time with the Chargers, fueling fan speculation that he might want to come back home. He’s hinted as much before free agency, too.
But astute NFL fans noticed something funny about those posts, too – Allen kept tagging New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams in them.
Now, Allen could just be a route-running lover and merely talking shop with Adams about the fine details, no doubt. Doing it so publicly isn’t all that normal, it seems, but fair enough.
However. Adams is likely about to be a free agent if and when the Jets cut him. And he’s reportedly been linked to the Chargers already because of his interest in going back to the West Coast.
RELATED: Chargers: Unexpected free agent is 'buzzworthy' around NFL before market opens
So really, it’s hard to blame fans for seeing something here. Adams and Allen might be 32 years old and arguably exiting their primes, but it’s tough to dismiss the idea of one joining the Chargers to help out Justin Herbert – if not both.
That could certainly be one way to fix the massive problem at wideout on the depth chart around breakout rookie Ladd McConkey. Adding versatile veterans who presumably prioritize winning over individual metrics at this point in their respective careers could be effective – and one would think if the team thought they wouldn’t mesh like that in Jim Harbaugh’s program, they wouldn’t be signed in the first place.
This wouldn’t be as flashy as going all-in on someone like Tee Higgins. But it would be close and likely quite a bit cheaper. One of the bonuses with Allen, too, is that no other super-effective possible signing already has literal thousands of reps with Herbert under his belt.
One of Allen or Adams would be a big win for the Chargers. Both would be shocking, yet hard to argue against, too.
