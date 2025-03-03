Chargers emerging as clear favorites to land superstar WR?
The Los Angeles Chargers are definitely in the market for a wide receiver, as Justin Herbert badly needs some weapons alongside of Ladd McConkey.
The Chargers have a ton of cap room, so they can afford to add a couple of pieces at the position, but one thing is for sure: they want to strike big.
That may be difficult for Los Angeles to achieve on the free-agent market, as Tee Higgins probably returning to the Cincinnati Bengals, and outside of Chris Godwin, there really aren't any other truly elite receiver talents available.
Of course, the Chargers could turn to a trade, and they could be emerging as clear favorites to land one superstar wide out: Davante Adams.
The New York Jets are now fielding trade calls on Adams, and it still stands to reason that the Jets may just outright release him. Adams apparently wants to play for a West Coast team (if he doesn't just follow Aaron Rodgers), but at this point, the Bolts are the only one that makes sense.
Jason Reed of Bolt Beat outlines the situation very well.
"The Bolts are the best California team for Adams' services," Reed wrote. "The Los Angeles Rams are trying to get rid of their wide out over 30, Cooper Kupp, and have limited resources with other areas of need to address. San Francisco just traded [Deebo] Samuel and is not in a position to add another wideout. They shouldn't be in the Adams market."
Reed's take adds up. The Rams and 49ers really don't make plenty of sense for Adams at this stage of his career. Meanwhile, the Chargers are salivating to add another top-level receiving talent, and while Adams may not be the same player he once was from his Green Bay Packers days, he remains a terrific option.
Los Angeles desperately needs to supply Herbert with more reliable targets. It's hard to find a more dependable one than Adams, and the idea of playing for a Jim Harbaugh-led ballclub that just won 11 games this past season must be intriguing for the six-time Pro Bowler.
