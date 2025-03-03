Chargers predicted to draft dynamic 1,500-yard, 10-TD playmaker for Justin Herbert
After taking a massive step forward in the first year under head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Los Angeles Chargers now need to bolster their roster in order to take another step in 2025.
One priority should be upgrading the pass-catchers on offense for franchise quarterback Justin Herbert. Ladd McConkey had a sensational rookie campaign but the team is lacking reliable and true difference-making options beyond him.
One avenue the Chargers could look to address their need is in the 2025 NFL draft. And, that's exactly what Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante has them doing.
In the second round of his seven-round mock draft, Infante has the Chargers taking Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr.
"With his elite production in 2024 and his tremendous athleticism as a route-runner and as a ball-carrier after the catch, Harold Fannin Jr. has solidified himself as one of the top tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft," Infante wrote. "His ability to stretch the field is beyond what most players at his position are capable of doing.
"Even though the Chargers’ passing attack surpassed expectations going into the 2024 season, they could still use some upgrades, particularly at the tight end position," Infante added.
Fannin was very impressive during the 2024 campaign for Bowling Green. He finished with a whopping 117 receptions for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns, all career-best numbers for him.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end isn't just a dynamic playmaker, he's also an impressive route-runner and a plus blocker. He really could check all the boxes teams are looking for in a tight end at the next level.
While we love the prospect, it remains to be seen if the Chargers will be looking to add another tight end. Will Dissly is coming off a career year and has two more years left on his deal, and Stone Smartt looked to be turning the corner down the stretch.
Even still, Fannin has the kind of elite potential as a playmaker that could make it hard for the Chargers — or any team, for that matter — to pass up on him on Day 2.
