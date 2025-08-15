Charger Report

3 storylines to watch in Chargers' preseason matchup with Rams

The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Los Angeles Rams this Saturday in preseason action. Here are three storylines to watch heading into the game.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance leaves the field after the game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance leaves the field after the game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for their third preseason game of 2025 as they will meet the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

Saturday's game is a big one for those still looking to make a great impression, and even for the starters.

Here are three storylines to follow in the game on Saturday.

1. New Look Line

The loss of Rashawn Slater will be brutal for the Chargers, but Saturday will give fans their first glimpse at what the offensive line will look like in 2025. Left tackle Joe Alt will be something to get used to.

2. Separation

Wide receiver is a unit that will, unfortunately, see a few cuts when that time comes. Saturday will be a good chance to stand out above the roster for those fighting for a spot, like UDFA Luke Grimm.

3. How Long Will They Play?

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has announced the starters will play, which includes quarterback Justin Herbert.

While fans shouldn't expect Herbert to play long, just how long will Harbaugh keep his starters in? With so much emphasis being on staying healthy for the regular season, something tells me that it could be one drive and done for the Chargers' starters.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws the ball during training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws the ball during training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

