3 Los Angeles Chargers on chopping block heading into NFL Preseason Week 2
As the Los Angeles Chargers head toward Week 2 of the NFL preseason, Jim Harbaugh and Co. have some major names on the chopping block.
Those Chargers host the Los Angeles Rams Saturday evening. And while Justin Herbert and the starters getting some play has been a big storyline, the roster battles ahead of final cuts on the back end of the roster will have a much bigger impact.
Here’s a look at a few of the players notably on the chopping block ahead of the team’s third preseason game.
WR Jalen Reagor
Even with the Mike Williams retirement, the wideout depth chart is a strength compared to last year. Ladd McConkey, Tre Harris, Keenan Allen, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Quentin Johnston aren’t going anywhere. Names like Derius Davis and Brenden Rice have flashed, either in base offense or on special teams. And undrafteds like Luke Grimm and Dalevon Campbell have made some noise, too, leaving the veteran Reagor in a really tough spot.
RB Hassan Haskins
First-round rookie Omarion Hampton heads for a major role and undrafted running back Raheim Sanders might be right there as the one-two punch with his final roster spot already seeming secured. Najee Harris will take up a spot if he doesn’t start the season on an injured list, too. Haskins might be in a slugfest for the fourth spot with Kimani Vidal and needs to show something big.
CB Deane Leonard
Cornerback continues to develop a logjam. Donte Jackson will start with some combo of Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart. Undrafted players Nikko Reed and Eric Rogers have majorly flashed. And Benjamin St-Juste has come out of nowhere to have a big summer, too. Leonard needs to stay healthy and put good film up to keep his head afloat now that the entire depth chart seems to be surging.
