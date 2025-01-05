Chargers vs. Raiders odds take late, dramatic swing due to playoff bracket
The Los Angeles Chargers were always favored over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.
But that line keeps jumping ahead of kickoff now that the NFL playoff bracket outlook has cemented itself.
In the wake of Cincinnati beating Pittsburgh on Saturday night, the Chargers can now secure the fifth seed in the playoffs and a matchup with the Houston Texans if they beat the Raiders.
If the Chargers manage to lose against the 4-12 Raiders, they would instead land on the sixth seed and in a matchup with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Fun for the Jim vs. John Harbaugh storylines, but not so fun otherwise.
Where the opening lines didn’t favor the Chargers by a touchdown, the odds at ESPN BET now sit at a smooth seven points as of this writing. That could only keep jumping now that it’s clear Jim Harbaugh and Co. have something to play for and starters should be in the game, at least until they can potentially make it out of reach.
