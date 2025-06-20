Ladd McConkey rumblings suggest Chargers star put on more muscle this offseason
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey recently spoke at length about his second pro season, especially when it comes to avoiding injuries and better prepping his body for the rigors of the NFL.
What’s interesting to consider in addition to this, though, is the possibility that McConkey added more muscle to his frame, too.
It’s an idea recently thrown out there by Eric Smith of the Chargers’ official website:
“McConkey said he focused on getting his body right this offseason and appeared to bulk up a bit, too. If he can stay healthy and play all 17 games, the Chargers best wide receiver should put up strong numbers once again.”
If McConkey was able to put on more muscle while not sacrificing any straight-line speed or speed in and out of his breaks, it would be a massive boon for his game.
And it’s not all that uncommon for second-year players to take that type of physical leap after pro trainers and nutritionists have hands on them for about a year and the players aren’t dealing with the draining draft process.
While battling multiple injuries last year, McConkey rewrote some of the Chargers’ franchise records as the No. 1 wideout. Now, he steps in better adjusted to the challenges around him and what should be a better offense to enable him, so those whispers of a Year 2 breakout certainly aren’t unwarranted.
