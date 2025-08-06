Chargers make reunion with Keenan Allen official on 1-year deal
After a brief absence, Keenan Allen is back with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Tuesday, the Chargers announced the signing of Allen, the most prolific receiver in franchise history. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported it as a one-year pact in the wake of his recent visit over the weekend.
RELATED: The Justin Herbert-Oronde Gadsden connection is beginning to look lethal
A third-round pick in 2013, Allen left the Chargers in March of 2024 via trade during the roster overhaul led by general manager Joe Hortiz and new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Now, in the wake of Mike Williams’ surprise retirement at the start of training camp, Allen returns after an extended stay on the free-agent market.
RELATED: Chargers' Ladd McConkey offers interesting Keenan Allen talk around reunion buzz
After the Chargers traded up to draft Ladd McConkey and got a historic season from him, Hortiz and Harbaugh drafted Tre Harris in the second round this year and KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the fifth. Even so, Williams' retirement left them in a bind.
Looking ahead, it will be interesting to see how the Chargers utilize McConkey and Allen in the same offense for Justin Herbert, seeing as both seem to operate best from the slot. If nothing else, the team's depth just improved in a big way and Allen can certainly serve as a mentor to the young cast of weapons.
In a related note, this would also explain why Chargers backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei
showed up to practice on Tuesday with a new jersey number, switching to No. 7 and freeing up Allen's No. 13.
