Chargers make roster moves before Week 1 preseason vs. Saints
The Los Angeles Chargers announced roster moves to start the preseason Week 1 prep before the weekend’s exhibition against the New Orleans Saints.
There, the Chargers signed defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera and waived DL Josh Fuga with an injury designation.
Silvera is a former seventh-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders from the 2023 draft who appeared in nine games with the Chargers’ AFC West rival.
While there’s no word on the nature of Fuga’s injury after he was carted off on Saturday, it’s a straight swap for a Chargers team that needs as much defensive line depth as it can get during an extended summer that sees them playing one extra preseason game.
Silvera now gets a chance to get into the mix for a roster spot while battling depth names like Christopher Hinton.
Those Chargers have already played in one preseason game thanks to the Hall of Fame Game encounter with the Detroit Lions last Thursday. As such, they now technically head into “Week 1” of the preseason against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 10 at 4 p.m. ET with NFL Network handling the coverage.
