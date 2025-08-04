Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh visited Denzel Perryman in jail after LB’s arrest
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh touched on many football subjects on Monday before Week 1 of the preseason, then hit a big off-field note relating to the arrest of star linebacker Denzel Perryman.
Harbaugh revealed to reporters that he personally visited Perryman at the Inglewood jail on Sunday.
According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, Harbaugh said Perryman remains in “good spirits” ahead of his court appearance on Tuesday morning.
"He's working through the legalities, along with his representation," Harbaugh said, according to The Athletic's Daniel Popper. "I love Denzel. He's always done right. He's never been in trouble. Got a beautiful family, and we're just letting the due process play out."
RELATED: Trade value of Chargers' rising star revealed, and it's not what you think
Perryman was arrested Friday in Los Angeles and booked on a felony assault weapon charge. According to the reports, the veteran linebacker was on his way to a gun range when officers found non-compliant rifles along with handguns in his trunk. For now, there hasn’t been word on why Perryman was pulled over and searched in the first place.
RELATED: Chargers named top landing spot for Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons
Brought back by the Chargers on a one-year deal this offseason, Perryman and the Chargers had picked up a win over the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame game the day prior to his arrest.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Hassan Haskins made some noise in Chargers RB battle with Najee Harris out
Chargers given shockingly low odds to trade for Commanders star Terry McLaurin
Najee Harris injury: Chargers RB spotted doing something new at training camp
Chargers injury updates: Starter suffers setback of unknown severity during practice
Los Angeles Chargers WR could put together stunning 1,000-yard season
Chargers rookie WR duo forming unbreakable bond during first NFL training camp