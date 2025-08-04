Jim Harbaugh shares positive update on running back Najee Harris
The Los Angeles Chargers are expecting big things from the offseason signings they made earlier this year.
One of the Chargers' biggest acquisitions this offseason was the signing of running back Najee Harris.
Harris has been a consistent 1,000-yard rusher in every season of his young NFL career, and the Chargers are hoping those numbers stay on pace in his first year with the franchise.
However, Harris' Chargers debut has gotten off to a rocky start. The talented back suffered an eye injury during an incident on the Fourth of July that has caused him to miss the majority of training camp.
On Monday, head coach Jim Harbaugh shared an update on Harris that can be considered as somewhat positive.
Harbaugh shared with the media that Harris is getting better. The second-year head coach mentioned that Harris walking laps around the field is part of his rehab process.
However, Harbaugh did not give an update on the timeline of the new Chargers' running back's return to practice.
It seems that Harris, at least being active, means his health is trending in the right direction. The new Chargers back may have some help in the backfield when he returns with rookie running back Omarion Hampton, who continues to shine during camp.
