Chargers' Ladd McConkey offers interesting Keenan Allen talk around reunion buzz

Ladd McConkey is the current top option in the Los Angeles Chargers' wide receiver room. That's a great thing, considering McConkey's going into just his second year. His rookie season was spectacular, hauling in 82 passes for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns. McConkey also put up 195 yards and a touchdown in the Bolts' disappointing Wild Card loss to the Texans.
The main objective for the Chargers this offseason was surrounding McConkey and Justin Herbert with more weapons. Taking pressure off of McConkey was crucial and the front office added a few names in the draft to do so. Tre Harris, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Oronde Gadsden II have all shined in training camp thus far.
One player that was expected to be a fan-favorite once again was Mike Williams, who came back to the Chargers this offseason. Williams announced his retirement, leaving a major void in terms of a true veteran in the receiver room. That may not be the case for much longer, as the Chargers hosted Keenan Allen on a visit last week.
Allen is most known for his tenure with the Chargers, eclipsing over 10,000 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns in 11 seasons. Allen was traded to the Bears last season for a 2024 fourth-round pick, but was still productive, totaling 744 yards and seven touchdowns on 70 catches.
With Allen potentially coming back to the Bolts, McConkey had high praise for his future potential teammate.
"Keenan's one of the best to ever do it. Watching his routes, just on practice film from years ago, you're like 'okay, this guy's got it.' Coach Harbaugh always says 'competitors are always welcomed.'"
McConkey and Allen would give Chargers fans a look into the past and future of the team's receiver room. They'd also create a pretty solid duo, one that Herbert wouldn't mind throwing to.
