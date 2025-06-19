Chargers rookie's big play might hint at team's next breakout at key spot
The Los Angeles Chargers have enjoyed plenty of early stories about rookies and even unexpected names standing out or even making plays at minicamps well ahead of training camp this summer.
So how about one more?
According to Eric Smith of the team’s official website, seventh-round pick Trikweze Bridges was one of the guys to intercept a pass during recent work.
RELATED: Chargers' new weapon explains what makes Justin Herbert 'different'
Granted, the interception came off fellow rookie DJ Uiagalelei, who is just trying to duke it out with Trey Lance for the third quarterback spot on the roster right now.
But that’s not meant to discredit Bridges too much. In fact, this is a good sign that he’s already starting to live up to some of the production he showed in college. After all, he paced Florida in tackles last year with 70, which is pretty impressive of a defensive back. Even more impressive, he didn’t allow a touchdown in coverage.
RELATED: Chargers accused of still not fixing biggest need of the offseason
Normally, such a late-round pick making this type of play wouldn’t necessarily be a headline. But the Chargers deserve the benefit of the doubt here when it comes to knowing how to pick defensive backs one year removed from finding two starter-caliber players in the fifth round with Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart.
If Bridges is the next to start reaching for even a rotational role as a rookie, well, the Chargers would be in a very good place, indeed.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' unexpected Gadsden development is great sign for rookie breakout candidate
Chargers make roster move on Justin Herbert’s OL before training camp
Jim Harbaugh's Chargers secure at least one joint practice with another team
Chargers' Justin Herbert gets absolutely shredded, 'not close' to being elite
Chargers dismissed as threat to Chiefs while NFL insider hypes Broncos