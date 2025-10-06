Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton's injury leads to medical testing, timeline unknown
The Los Angeles Chargers could be without first-round rookie Omarion Hampton for a while as the team braces for injury news coming out of Week 5.
Hampton exited the Chargers’ loss to the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter and needed a walking boot to leave the locker room after the game.
Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Hampton will undergo medical testing to see just how much time he needs to miss due to the injury.
RELATED: Chargers injury updates on Omarion Hampton, Mekhi Becton include boots and casts
If things follow an ankle sprain trajectory like star offensive tackle Joe Alt, Hampton could miss one week or one month, depending on severity. Chargers fans will find out pretty quickly based on whether the team sends him to injured reserve, which requires him to miss at least four games.
That roster move would need to come quickly, too. Najee Harris is already out for the season with the Achilles injury. Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal are the only backups on the roster and not a starting-caliber rotation.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh's sloppy Chargers loss to Commanders spotlights 2 Winners and 4 Losers
Before leaving Sunday’s game, Hampton had turned 12 carries into 44 yards and caught all six of his targets for 26 yards. The week prior, he had fully broken out with 128 yards and a score on 12 carries (10.7 average), plus five catches on as many targets.
Hampton’s averaging 4.8 yards per carry while improving each week, so this is a big blow for a Chargers team that needs to be able to run the ball while the line struggles.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers lose vs Commanders: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 5
Madison Beer seen with Justin Herbert before Chargers Week 5 matchup
Chargers defense exposed in ugly meltdown loss to Commanders
Chargers' Omarion Hampton exits with injury late vs. Commanders
Justin Herbert lashes out as Chargers offensive line suffers another big injury