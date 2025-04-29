So much for Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton getting No. 28 from Hassan Haskins
One of the funnier stories that makes the rounds after the NFL draft is which veterans imght make jersey number changes so that high-profile rookies can have their preferred numbers.
For the Los Angeles Chargers, the spotlight was on first-round pick Omarion Hampton and veteran running back Hassan Haskins.
It turns out Hampton isn't getting Haskins' number based on the Chargers' official reveal.
There, the Chargers list Hampton as No. 8 despite his wearing the No. 28 while shredding the college world at North Carolina over the last few seasons.
RELATED: 4 Chargers players on hot seats after NFL draft, undrafted free-agent signings
Haskins joined the Chargers in 2024 via a late-August waiver claim. That move reunited the former Michigan product with Jim Harbaugh, who, in a funny twist, made sure Haskins scored a touchdown during a win over his former Tennessee Titans last November.
Given the shocking J.K. Dobbins news and the addition of Najee Harris in free agency, the running back room for the Chargers is more crowded than expected, too. Over the summer, a little jersey number shuffling might not be out of the question.
RELATED: Chargers' NFL draft moves say the quiet part out loud about key weapon
Either way, fans now have an official reveal, as the team understands fans wanting to go out and get their first-round pick’s jersey.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
ESPN's fun facts reveal why Chargers' Omarion Hampton could destroy AFC West
Los Angeles Chargers hit for 'redundant' showing in 2025 NFL draft
Is the biggest Chargers UDFA about to attempt an NFL position change?
Chargers wasted no time announcing a massive undrafted free-agent class
Chargers get props for making one of the best value picks of 2025 NFL draft