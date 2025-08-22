Chargers' final 53-man roster projection before NFL preseason Week 3
The Los Angeles Chargers head to the preseason finale with some key battles set to unfold.
Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers have shown an ability to look past draft status and emphasize performance, which is something that could show up big again at final cuts.
Here’s a look at a final 53-man roster before the preseason finale.
Quarterback (2)
- Justin Herbert, Trey Lance
- Cuts/other: Taylor Heinicke, DJ Uiagalelei
Heinicke just hasn’t shown enough to make the cut, especially when Lance has done such a good job of taking care of the ball and extending plays.
Running backs (3)
- Omarion Hampton, Hassan Haskins, Raheim Sanders
- Cuts/other: Jaret Patterson, Nyheim Miller-Hines, Najee Harris (on NFI)
The Chargers have told fans at every turn that Haskins is the guy. The undrafted Sanders should make it too. When Harris comes back, they probably cut from another position.
RELATED: 4 Los Angeles Chargers who need a strong showing in preseason finale
Fullback (1)
- Scott Matlock
The gray-jersey man brings too much to the table to cut.
Receivers (6)
- Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Keenan Allen, Tre’ Harris, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Luke Grimm
- Cuts/other: Jalen Reagor, Jaylen Johnson, Brenden Rice, Derius Davis, Dalevon Campbell, JaQuae Jackson
Why not add the undrafted Grimm to the rookie party?
Tight ends (3)
- Will Dissly, Tyler Conklin, Oronde Gadsden
- Cuts/other: Tucker Fisk, Stevo Klotz, Thomas Yassmin
The question is how many snaps per game will the rookie Gadsden get, not if.
Offensive line (9)
- Joe Alt, Zion Johnson, Bradley Bozeman, Mekhi Becton, Trey Pipkins III, Jamaree Salyer, Branson Taylor, Andre James, David Sharpe
- Cuts/other: Nash Jones, Josh Kaltenberger, Karsen Barnhart, Corey Stewart, Ryan Nelson, Rashawn Slater (IR)
What a mess. Pipkins can’t be the swing backup tackle anymore, so that job seems to be going to the rookie Taylor. Has James done enough to beat Bozeman at center?
RELATED: Chargers' Najee Harris injury update from Jim Harbaugh keeps things mysterious
Defensive line (6)
- Teair Tart, Otito Ogbonnia, Da’Shawn Hand, Jamaree Caldwell, Justin Eboigbe, Naquan Jones
- Cuts/other: Christopher Hinton, TeRah Edwards, Nesta Jade Silvera
It feels like the rookie Caldwell could be headed for a breakout season.
Edge rushers (5)
- Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, Bud Dupree, Caleb Murphy, Kyle Kennard
- Cuts/other: Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, Kylan Guidry, Garmon Randolph
Kennard hasn’t shown as much as Murphy, but his upside helps him stick.
Linebackers (5)
- Daiyan Henley, Denzel Perryman, Troy Dye, Junior Colson, Del’Shawn Phillips
- Cuts/other: Kana’i Mauga, Marlowe Wax, Emany Johnson
Phillips is back and healthy, forcing them to keep five, which is a good problem to have.
Safety (4)
- Derwin James, Elijah Molden, Alohi Gilman, Tony Jefferson
- Cuts/other: Kendall Williamson, Jaylen Jones, R.J. Mickens
They’re a little light here, but they move guys around so much that it should be fine. Mickens goes to practice squad, too.
Cornerback (6)
- Donte Jackson, Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart, Benjamin St-Juste, Nikko Reed, Eric Rogers
- Cuts/other: Deane Leonard, Ja’Sir Taylor, Trikweze Bridges, Myles Purchase, Nehemiah Shelton, Harrison Hand
Fans don’t agree, but the coaches really like St-Juste. Leonard is the other big one with an argument here and Rogers’ health could help him make it.
Specialists (3)
- P JK Scott, LS Josh Harris, K Cameron Dicker
