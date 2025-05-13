Chargers make roster move, reward tryout player with roster spot
The Los Angeles Chargers made a small roster move on Monday as spring work continued.
Per the team’s announcement, the Chargers signed wideout Dalevon Campbell and waived offensive lineman Bucky Williams.
An undrafted free agent out of South Carolina, Campbell caught 12 passes for 312 yards last season. The year before that at Nevada, he turned 31 catches into 594 yards and two scores on a 19.2 per-catch average.
The Chargers are already clogged up on the interior of the offensive line with Zion Johnson getting a shot to compete with two other veterans at center, plus an influx of talent at guard.
RELATED: Chargers' Jim Harbaugh makes bold claim that might be controversial with fans
Over at wideout, the 6’4” Campbell gets a chance to prove over the summer that he can carve out a role on special teams while serving as big-bodied depth for Justin Herbert’s offense.
Onlookers can expect more roster moves from the Chargers soon enough, too, as head coach Jim Harbaugh himself recently noted that he’d like to trim things down to around the 90-man mark coming out of the voluntary workouts.
RELATED: Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reveals key info on early OL battle for training camp
Campbell also proves Harbaugh’s competitors welcome slogan right again, as he was invited to minicamp on a tryout and has now earned a roster spot.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers possibly made a big mistake with Chiefs game on 2025 NFL schedule
Chargers UDFA DJ Uiagalelei isn't working on a surprise position change after all
Chargers rookie 'hyped' over receiving text from Khalil Mack
Chargers drop more bad news for Najee Harris with major UDFA hint
Is Los Angeles Chargers' aggravating weapon safer than we think?