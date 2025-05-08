Chargers' Joe Hortiz had mysterious reaction to Keenan Allen returning theory
The Los Angeles Chargers reuniting with Keenan Allen was one of the most popular theories around the team since well before the 2024 season even ended.
Allen assisted in those theories a little bit based on his public interviews. But general logic did most of the heavy lifting considering how dire the wideout group was around Justin Herbert last season, besides breakout rookie Ladd McConkey.
That, and the fact Allen would be a boon for the Chargers to bring back because of his built-in rapport with Herbert, something most free agents don’t have. The exception was Mike Williams, whom the team did bring back on the open market.
But Chargers fans can form their own opinions on the reaction of general manager Joe Hortiz when Kay Adams asked him about the team bringing back Allen in free agency:
Was that a not interested smile or something else?
Hard to say, but Hortiz and the Chargers’ actions seem to point at Allen not coming back. They brought back Williams already to pair with McConkey and drafted Tre Harris in the second round and KeAndre Lambert-Smith later in the order.
With Harris, Hortiz and the Chargers really think they have something special, too.
Maybe injuries or sheer why not? factors eventually play a role in Allen coming back over the summer, anyway. But Hortiz’s reaction to the idea in public certainly seems to reflect how the team has operated to this point.
