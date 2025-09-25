Chargers seize control of AFC West, eye top seed in AFC
The Los Angeles Chargers have opened up the 2025 season in the best way possible. Not only are they 3-0, but every win has come against each of their AFC West rivals. The way things have gone the last few years, the Kansas City Chiefs usually take possession of first place in the division.
Not this year, as the Bolts have established themselves as the team to beat in the AFC West early. Speaking of, here's a quick look at how the division stacks up heading into Week 4:
Chargers: 3-0 (next game vs New York Giants)
Las Vegas Raiders: 1-2 (next game vs Chicago Bears)
Denver Broncos: 1-2 (next game vs Cincinnati Bengals)
Kansas City Chiefs: 1-2 (next game vs Baltimore Ravens)
The Chargers are not only the best team in their division but one of the top squads in the entire AFC as the first month of the regular season comes to a close. Right now, here's how the AFC stacks up heading into Week 4:
Chargers: 3-0
Indianapolis Colts: 3-0
Buffalo Bills: 3-0
Cincinnati Bengals: 2-1
Pittsburgh Steelers: 2-1
As the season heads into October soon, the Chargers stand at the top of the AFC. Hopefully they're able to sustain the momentum and remain near the top for the remainder of the season.
