Do Chargers have a shot at Cooper Kupp after latest ‘West Coast’ rumor?
The Los Angeles Chargers were briefly considered in the running for free-agent wide receiver Davante Adams because of the star’s preference to land on the West Coast once he was free of his old team.
Here we go again—a similar report hints the Chargers could have a shot at free-agent superstar Cooper Kupp.
According to the Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi, teams like the New England Patriots might have a problem chasing Kupp: “Per league source, the Patriots have reached out to Cooper Kupp. It is believed the wideout would prefer to stay on the West Coast, but he hasn't closed any doors.”
Granted, the Chargers weren’t named on another insider’s list of teams for Kupp. But ESPN’s Adam Schefter has theorized that the Dallas Cowboys aren’t in the running despite being rumored as such.
So, some West Coast math – Kupp left the Los Angeles Rams and Adams was already an expensive addition for those Rams. Would he join the rebuilding Las Vegas Raiders with Geno Smith at quarterback? Is there interest in the San Francisco 49ers after the team already moved on from one star wideout and could move Brandon Aiyuk too?
Perhaps the biggest question is whether the Chargers would even have an interest, especially if Kupp wants a big contract. He would appear to clash with, not assist, sophomore Ladd McConkey as a fit on the field.
But wilder things have happened and it would just be bad coaching to not figure out how to make it all work on the field. As always, a serious need, droves of cap space, the playoff appearance last year and a guy named Justin Herbert have to make the Chargers very appealing to all free agents right now.
