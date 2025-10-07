Chargers should look to trade for Pro Bowl edge rusher ahead of deadline
Over the next several weeks, NFL teams will begin to separate themselves into playoff contenders or those looking towards next season. The Los Angeles Chargers, despite dropping two straight games, are seen as one of those teams looking to make a deep playoff push.
The New Orleans Saints on the other hand aren't. Despite picking up their first win of the season on Sunday against the New York Giants, New Orleans has a tough schedule coming up. With the November 4 trade deadline coming up, the Saints play the Patriots, Bears, Buccaneers and Rams before then.
RELATED: Chargers fans already calling for free-agent signing starter to be cut
They may look to let go of some players for draft capital if things get ugly. They did so last year by unloading Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders. "There's a feeling around the league" that the Saints will be open to hearing offers on their veterans.
RELATED: Chargers Plan C: Best available RBs via trade, free agency to replace Omarion Hampton
If this is true, could the Chargers look to trade for Chase Young? The former No.2 overall pick has just been decimated by injuries and hasn't lived up to that pedigree. However, Young is still a productive pass rusher when healthy.
The Saints were in a very similar situation last season, when many believed Young would be dealt ahead of the trade deadline. He ultimately wasn't, then signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Saints over the offseason. Young has yet to play a game with the Saints this year due to a calf injury.
It would certainly be a risk but one the Chargers could possibly inquire about. Young is still just 26 years old and has been productive when on the field. Injury concerns are obviously the main drawback, but the Bolts could look to pair him with Khalil Mack once he returns to the field.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton headed to injured reserve
Tom Brady pleads for Chargers to get Omarion Hampton some help
Commanders try to troll Chargers with 20-year-old clip of random George Lopez movie
Chargers have clear possible trade partner for RB upgrade amid Omarion Hampton injury
Jim Harbaugh, Joe Hortiz’s biggest mistakes endanger Chargers’ contention window