Chargers shouldn't take Round 1 RB after Najee Harris arrival
The Los Angeles Chargers got off to a slow start in NFL free agency. They agreed to terms with cornerback Donte Jackson but lost Kristian Fulton and aren't expected to bring back Asante Samuel Jr. They also came to terms with running back Najee Harris but he's going to have to replace J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.
That's why there's some frustration among the fan base. The sentiment is that L.A. is treading water, at best with their moves.
Fortunately, there's still time for them to make moves in free agency and then there's still the 2025 NFL draft. As much as fans are bored with the moves, especially the Harris signing, the Chargers at least won't head into the draft feeling the pressure to reach for a player at any position.
That includes running back where Harris — while not exactly a dynamic back — can carry the load. He's recorded at least 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons, meaning the Chargers can go into the season with him as their No. 1 back.
Los Angeles should still pair him with a rookie, but they don't need that to be a first-rounder. In fact, with the remaining holes on the roster, they should avoid taking a back in Round 1 — unless Ashton Jeanty miraculously falls to them.
While their early work in NFL free agency hasn't sparked excitement, the Chargers deserve credit for setting themselves up for a succesful draft.
