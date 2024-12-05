Chargers sign high-upside WR to practice squad
The Los Angeles Chargers announced on Thursday that they've signed wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr to the practice squad.
Shenault Jr, a former second round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, had two solid seasons from 2019-2020. He reached 600 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons with the Jaguars, before being traded to the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2022 season. Since then, Shenault Jr hasn't made much of an impact in the passing game in his time with the Panthers, and most recently Seattle Seahawks.
The Seahawks released Shenault Jr earlier in the week after a nightmare game against the New York Jets on Sunday. He fumbled two kick returns, losing one in the process. The hope now is Shenault Jr can become somewhat of a factor in the Chargers' passing game.
The Chargers could really use the help, too, with Ladd McConkey battling multiple injuries and free-agent arrival DJ Chark unable to earn snaps.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers look good for not trading for Diontae Johnson
Superstar QB admits Chargers' Derwin James is NFL's hardest hitter
Chargers hosted 2 players on workouts, signed one before Week 14
Chargers get Justin Herbert multiple weapons in new 3-round mock draft
Ladd McConkey's multiple injuries puts his status in doubt vs. Chiefs