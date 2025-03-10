Chargers re-sign Khalil Mack: Instant analysis after offseason-changing move
Khalil Mack is back with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Just before the NFL free agency tampering period opened, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Chargers agreed to re-sign Mack on a one-year deal.
According to the report, it’s an $18 million contract for Mack, who posted six sacks last year and contemplated retirement before committing to his age-34 season.
Mack was expected to have a robust market in free agency with teams like the Washington Commanders interested. But Jim Harbaugh and Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz made it clear that the plan was always to retain him.
In doing so, the Chargers keep a core piece of the pass rush alongside Tuli Tuipulotu. With Joey Bosa cut and a free agent, a premier edge rusher remains a possibility for the Chargers as high as the first round.
For a team with more than $90 million in free cap space before this move and having saved $25 million by cutting Bosa, this is a windfall for the Chargers. It's a fully guaranteed deal, yet a no-brainer.
Coordinator Jesse Minter's scheme needs players like Mack (what defense doesn't?) and he'll fuel the team's win-now mode while also bridging the gap for long-term prospects to come in and eventually take over, potentially starting in 2026.
