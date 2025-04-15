Chargers meet with top WR ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
One of the top priorities for the Los Angeles Chargers for the 2025 NFL Draft should be adding a top talent at wide receiver.
There are a few options the Chargers could choose from when they make their first selection of the draft, which is the 22nd pick of the first round.
The franchise is still doing its due diligence when it comes to speaking with talent, just a little over a week before the draft.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the Chargers have met with one of the top receivers in the draft, former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden.
Wilson also reports that Golden has met with the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Denver Broncos.
Golden is and will be a sought-after talent that will more than likely hear his name called on the first night of the draft.
The former Longhorns star had the fasted 40-yard dash time of any receiver that participated in the 2025 NFL Combine.
This past season for the Longhorns, Golden led the SEC in touchdown receptions with nine. Before his one year stop in Austin, Golden spent two seasons with the Houston Cougars.
Teams have been lining up to speak with the speedy receiver. However, the Chargers could be the perfect fit for Golden.
