Chargers tight end unit receives disappointing grade ahead of 2025 season
The Los Angeles Chargers attacked this offseason by adding some much-needed talent to the offensive side of the ball.
The 2025 NFL Draft class could make an immediate impact for the franchise, especially the team's first two picks, running back Omarion Hampton and wide receiver Tre Harris.
Yes, the team made significant strides to get better at multiple positions this offseason. However, ESPN NFL writer Mike Clay still thinks the team could use some work at tight end.
Clay did one of the best deep dives of every team's 2025 projections that you will see this offseason. In his projections, Clay graded each unit on every team. For the Chargers, Clay gave the tight end group a three out of ten.
Fans could be up in arms over this grade; however, it makes sense when looking at the position on paper.
Will Dissly had a breakout season this past year by having the most receiving yards in his seven-year career with 481 yards.
The team also brought in free-agent Tyler Conklin, who has had three seasons with over 500 yards receiving, but last season, finished just shy of the mark with 449 yards.
This is a "prove it" season for the tight ends on the roster for the Chargers. However, with quarterback Justin Herbert, this group could become a surprising threat that experts never expected.
