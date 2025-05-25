Chargers' rookie runner will make impact on team and opposing defenses
In his first season as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jim Harbaugh guided the team to an 11-6 record and a wild card berth. It was quite the reversal of fortune for a club that finished 5-12 and dead last in the AFC West, closing out 2023 with five straight losses.
One aspect of Harbaugh’s club that was vital was a rejuvenated ground attack led by (when healthy) running back J.K. Dobbins. The Colts finished 17th in the NFL in rushing yards, one year after ranking 25th in the league in the same category. This offseason, Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz signed former Steelers’ running back Najee Harris to a one-year deal, and used the 22nd overall pick on University of North Carolina standout Omarion Hampton.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently penned a piece picking out one offseason pickup for each of the 32 teams, with this in mind. “Here, we’ll break down one key acquisition for every team as it relates to a specific need or match with the player’s skill set.”
The choice here was Hampton, who in his final two seasons with the Tarheels totaled a combined 534 carries for 3,164 yards and 30 touchdowns. Wasserman points out an extraordinary number when it comes to the 6’6”, 221-pound workhorse.
“Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman want to run the football, and they selected a good candidate to do so in the first round of this year’s draft. Since the start of 2023, Omarion Hampton recorded a 93.9 rushing grade and 2,330 rushing yards after contact (second in the FBS). The latter figure was bested only by sixth overall pick Ashton Jeanty. Chargers running backs ranked 28th in rushing grade and 21st in yards after contact per attempt last season.”
That rushing yards after contact figure is startling, but certainly ideal for a team and a coach that would certainly like to punish the opposition. Both Hampton and Harris are regarded as physical runners, and it will be fascinating to not only see what this 1-2 punch does in 2025, but if one or the other emerges as the go-to option out of the backfield.
