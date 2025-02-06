Chargers might have top free agency option in Colts' Pro Bowler
The Los Angeles Chargers won’t lack options between free agency and the draft when it comes to addressing some of the roster’s biggest needs.
One of those needs projects to be center, where stopgap Bradley Bozeman struggled most of the season (depsite the memorable defense of Justin Herbert after a dirty hit).
And while the Chargers might like to add a high-upside project at the position during the draft, they were also ahead of schedule this year and in the playoffs during a rebuild—meaning a win-now veteran might make sense, too.
Said veteran could be Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly. According to Colts beat writer Mike Chappell, Kelly intends to see “what’s out there” in free agency this offseason, though his preference is a return to the Colts.
Might the Chargers be out there, though? Kelly, who turns 32 this May, is a four-time Pro Bowler and a former second-team All-Pro who has been with the Colts since 2016 and last year still ranked near the middle of the pack in overall center grades at PFF. Where he ranked 17th, Bozeman ranked 35th.
The combination of a slight decline and age might create an interesting budget value on Kelly for the Chargers, who will undoubtedly be investing big cap space in pass-rushers, wideouts and tight ends this offseason.
Kelly, then, might rank near the top of the list when it comes to potential targets at other positions, as few around the league could serve as a better mentor for a rookie, too.
