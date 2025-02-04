Chargers bag former Pro Bowl WR in enticing trade idea
The Los Angeles Chargers need to find a way to put more weapons around Justin Herbert this offseason, and a huge opportunity may be presenting itself for them: Cooper Kupp.
The Los Angeles Rams will be working to trade Kupp this offseason, and the Chargers are already being labeled one of the top potential destinations for the former Pro Bowler.
It's not surprising given the Bolts' need for another wide receiver and their wealth of cap space heading into the offseason.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport has concocted some potential trade packages for Kupp, and in one of his ideas, he has the Chargers sending fourth and sixth-round draft picks to the Rams in exchange for the 31-year-old.
"The Chargers could use a reliable second wide receiver to pair with rookie standout Ladd McConkey," Davenport wrote. "After making the postseason in 2024, the Bolts are in "win-now" mode. With $63.4 million in cap space, the Chargers can afford to absorb Kupp's salary."
RELATED: Chargers should be all over Myles Garrett after Browns DE demands trade
Davenport added that Kupp may prefer a trade to Jim Harbaugh's club because he wouldn't have to move, as both the Rams and the Chargers play in Los Angeles.
Not a bad setup for Kupp, who caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games this past season.
Here's the thing, though: while the Bolts can absolutely absorb Kupp's contract, the question is, would they want to?
Kupp is slated to make $12.5 million in base salary next season and then $14.9 million in 2026. He carries cap hits in the neighborhood of $30 million both years.
Taking into account that Kupp is clearly declining and has appeared in just 33 contests since 2022, you have to wonder if that would be the most economical use of resources for the Chargers.
Of course, the Bolts could always renegotiate Kupp's contract as part of the deal.
We'll see if the Chargers do make a serious push for Kupp when the offseason begins.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers could land Jets' breakout tackling machine
Chargers have huge decision to make regarding 2022 first-round pick
Chargers acquire superstar WR in colossal trade proposal
Myles Garrett trade request: Chargers fans demand LA pick up the phone
Chargers can circle this date on calendar about possible Myles Garrett trade
Chargers should run to the phone if Texans want to do this proposed trade