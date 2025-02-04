Jim Harbaugh vs. Pete Carroll gets more surprising layers as Raiders hire Chip Kelly
First Pete Carroll, now Chip Kelly. The anticipated rivalry between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Raiders continues to grow with each new hire that Las Vegas announces.
The Chiefs certainly rule the roost at the moment but Jim Harbaugh's Chargers made a remarkable turnaround this season, flipping last season's 5-12 record to 11-6, good enough for second place in the division and a playoff berth.
A classic Harbaugh turnaround, similar to when he was at Stanford, a remarkable rise that included beating Carroll's No. 1 ranked USC Trojans in 2007 in one of the biggest upsets in college football history.
Enter Chip Kelly. Kelly and Harbaugh also go way back to their Pac-10 days with Kelly coordinating the offense for an Oregon team that handed Harbaugh's Stanford squad it's only loss of the 2010 season, a game in which the Ducks stormed back from a 21-3 deficit to win 52-31.
Now Kelly will call the plays for Carroll. Against Harbaugh. With Kelly having just finished in the same capacity for the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes who are, of course, the arch-rivals of the Michigan Wolverines, the school for which Harbaugh played and, of course, led to a national championship just a year ago. After beating Ohio State three years in a row.
But, wait, we're not done. Ohio State's big loss this season, one that had fans calling for Kelly's head? Yep, Michigan. A game in which Kelly's offense only produced 10 points, including getting shut out in the second half.
As that weren't enough, the Raiders made Kelly the highest-paid paid OC in the NFL with a contract worth $6 million per year. That's more than Texans head coach Demeco Ryans is paid. How is Las Vegas able to pay so much to a coordinator? Well, they recently had a large infusion of cash from new owners. New owners led by a Mr. Tom Brady. Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady. The Tom Brady who went to college where? All together now...Michigan.
