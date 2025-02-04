Derwin James gets busy recruiting franchise legend back to Chargers
It turns out Los Angeles Chargers fans aren’t the only ones who want to see the team reunite with franchise legend Keenan Allen this offseason.
Over on Instagram, Chargers star Derwin James shared images from his trip to the Pro Bowl. Allen himself happened to comment on the post.
That led to the obvious – fans commenting under Allen’s post, tagging him about returning to the Chargers. It also led to something less obvious – James himself replying to Allen, hitting him with a “miss you Brody” and “bring yo a-- back too” before the exchange ended.
It’s a little thing, but worth noting. Noise from inside the locker room that goes public about the desire to see Allen back in town is, if nothing else, nice for fans to see.
Allen was one of the departures when general manager Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh arrived, with the new regime prioritizing keeping the big cash spend on the defensive side of the ball while otherwise resetting the cap outlook.
Now, wideout is a major need for the team this offseason. While Ladd McConkey broke out as a rookie, former first-rounder Quentin Johnston was too unreliable to avoid the replaceable tag and free-agent addition DJ Chark couldn’t even get on the field.
Allen, meanwhile, had a quiet season in Chicago, catching 70 passes for 744 yards and seven scores over 15 appearances. He’s since stressed multiple times that he either wants to stay in Chicago or go back to Los Angeles.
If the price is right, perhaps James will get his wish, and Allen will return to the Chargers in the coming months.
