Chargers could lose key piece thanks to late development with Jaguars

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have gone from a team that looked like it wouldn’t lose any key coaches or front office personnel this offseason to potentially losing critical names from both areas. 

First, the Chargers suffered a setback in the form of a “big loss” for Jim Harbaugh’s staff

Now, it sounds like a late development could end up swiping the most important piece of the front office under general manager Joe Hortiz. 

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Jacksonville Jaguars have requested permission to speak with assistant general manager Chad Alexander for their open general manager position. 


Alexander was previously brought up as a hot commodity on the open market, which included a second interview with the rival Las Vegas Raiders. But Pete Carroll and Co. opted for John Spytek in that role instead. 

That seemed to clear the Chargers from losing Alexander for another year, but the plodding Jaguars have come along and made it a factor again. 

Alexander has been a key part of the instant turnaround for the Chargers, which isn’t all that shocking – he was the first hire by Hortiz for a reason. Before the Chargers, he most notably helped build up the Baltimore Ravens. 

As always, the Chargers have long understood that Alexander might not be around for long. But for outsiders, seeing him once again yanked into the process and potentially leaving stings.

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

