Chargers' blockbuster trade idea lands perennial All-Pro for Jim Harbaugh
It has been a relatively quiet offseason for the Los Angeles Chargers in spite of the fact that the Chargers entered the spring with massive cap room.
Los Angeles has certainly made some additions, but it hasn't really made a blockbuster move just yet, and based on how general manager Joe Hortiz tends to operate, it might not make one at all.
But that won't stop anyone from speculating, and Bleacher Report's Moe Moton has created another trade proposal in which the Chargers would land Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Moton suggests that the Bolts send a second-round draft pick and a 2026 fourth-rounder to the Dolphins in exchange for Hill, who has been linked Los Angeles countless times this offseason.
He notes that while the Chargers signed Mike Williams in free agency, he is aging and has barely played the last couple of years. Moton also mentions that LA lost Joshua Palmer, so it could definitely use another receiver in its employ, especially one as explosive as Hill.
"Hill would fill a void and take full advantage of his target share as a complement to wideout Ladd McConkey," Moton wrote.
Hill seemed to be on the outs with Miami after the 2024 campaign concluded, but he has since repaired his relationship with the team and appears likely to be on the Dolphins' roster in 2025.
The 30-year-old caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns this past year, showing significant signs of decline and missing the Pro Bowl for the first time in his nine-year NFL career.
Perhaps that had a whole lot to do with the fact that Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined for a significant portion of 2024, but there is no doubt that Hill—who is a five-time First-Team All-Pro—would represent a rather risky addition for the Chargers.
