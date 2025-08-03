Chargers WR cut candidate making Jim Harbaugh's job difficult
The Los Angeles Chargers definitely have a weak spot at the wide receiver position, so how things unfold throughout training camp will be very telling in terms of determining who makes the roster.
While Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith all seem to be locks, the Chargers have a pretty open competition for the final couple of slots (assuming Los Angeles keeps six receivers), and one player that was widely labeled a cut candidate earlier this offseason is making some serious noise: Brenden Rice.
The son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, Brenden was selected by the Chargers in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft but only saw three games of action for LA during his rookie campaign before ultimately hitting the injured reserve list.
The retirement of Mike Williams has definitely created an opportunity for Rice, and he apparently had a great day in practice on Sunday.
"Best day for Brenden Rice so far," ESPN's Kris Rhim wrote on X. "He had a couple catches, two TDs. Most impressive was a goal line fade TD from Trey Lance"
At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Rice has terrific size, but his lack of burst and ordinary skills everywhere else have prevented him from making an impact in the early stages of his professional career. But perhaps things are changing for the USC product?
Rice enjoyed a strong final season with the Trojans in 2023, hauling in 45 receptions for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns. That was good for an average of 17.6 yards per catch.
Whether or not the 23-year-old will actually get the chance to flash his ability for the Bolts in 2025 remains to be seen, but he seems to have a good opportunity to steal a roster spot.
One thing is for sure: Jim Harbaugh will certainly have a difficult time cutting Rice, who isn't making the coach's inevitable decision any easier.
