Chargers training camp reveals some surprising news along Justin Herbert's OL

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have some really interesting things coming out of training camp already across the offensive line. 

There, as Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh promised, Bradley Bozeman and former first-round pick Zion Johnson continue to trade reps at left guard and center. 

With major free-agent signing Mekhi Becton missing from practice Friday, it was actually Jamaree Salyer getting the first-team reps at right guard, not Trey Pipkins. 


That’s a rather surprising development for a few reasons. Harbaugh had told reporters on the same day that they would prefer if Pipkins is the swing backup offensive tackle only from here on out, despite the fact he started at guard last year.

It’s also notable because, alongside Pipkins, Salyer felt like a trade candidate last year before the Chargers reworked the bulk of the offensive line in free agency. 


Instead, that rework never really happened, though. Harbaugh and Co. seem intent on letting Bozeman and Johnson start in some fashion, while right guard goes to Becton. 

Whether Becton’s arrival will be enough to actually stabilize the line remains to be seen. But the fact the Chargers boast perhaps the NFL’s best offensive tackle duo with Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater hasn’t kept most fans happy after the team appeared to not adequately address the interior this offseason.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

