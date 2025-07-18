This former All-Pro receiver could become Chargers' Mike Williams replacement
The Los Angeles Chargers won't be celebrating a Mike Williams reunion after all. The veteran wideout decided to retire after signing a one-year deal this offseason to return to the Bolts. The Chargers are still pretty thin at wide receiver. Ladd McConkey and rookie Tre Harris highlight the top of the depth chart, with the team banking on Quentin Johnston to put it all together in year three.
Williams was a perfect veteran presence, a bigger target that already had rapport with Justin Herbert. Now that they're back in the market for an experienced wideout, the Chargers need to pivot quickly now that training camp is underway. Fans have campaigned for the team to bring back Keenan Allen, who had a very productive season in 2024 with the Chicago Bears.
Allen would be another great comeback story. Amari Cooper is another veteran name that could intrigue them. But how about this: Odell Beckham Jr.
The former New York Giants superstar has had a rollercoaster tenure since being traded by them in 2019. After a failed stint in Cleveland, Beckham would join the Rams in 2021, helping them to a Super Bowl victory.
The 32-year-old isn't the same receiver he once was with the Giants, but the Chargers don't need him to be that. In a recent post from @goldfeet on Instagram, Beckham was seen running routes and cutting at full speed.
The veteran wideout looks good and likely won't command a large contract. Beckham back in Los Angeles, but for the Bolts, would create shockwaves around the league.
