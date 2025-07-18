Wild Jim Harbaugh presser went in a direction no one could have predicted
There are few things in life more entertaining than Jim Harbaugh simply being himself.
The Los Angeles Chargers head coach is arguably the most unintentionally hilarious man on the planet, which was proven when Jason Sudeikis read a text exchange between the two. Harbaugh’s words helped Sudeikis shape his Ted Lasso character, and were flat-out comedic gold. This conversation is even better than the times he discussed his affinity for khaki pants.
MORE: Chargers fans chant for Keenan Allen within seconds of Mike Williams' retirement
On Thursday, he added more to his repertoire when he jumped into the way back machine to discuss his high school baseball career, which included Barry Bonds dominating Harbaugh. In typical Harbaugh fashion, he also knew exactly how many foul balls he caught.
As if it wasn’t odd enough that Harbaugh was discussing Barry Bonds, he even brought up the fact that he met Pope Francis and seven U.S. presidents.
Speaking of presidents, Harbaugh didn’t shy away from the subject of Donald Trump. The Los Angeles coach took some heat for meeting with Trump at the White House, but answered for this by saying he wasn’t going to pass up on the opportunity to visit with his family.
We all know to expect the unexpected with Harbaugh, and this presser was full of that.
As Daniel Popper of The Athletic noted, “We are very back.”
