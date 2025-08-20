Trey Lance given first crack with second team offense at Chargers camp
Could the Los Angeles Chargers' backup quarterback competition already be over? The two battling it out is veteran Taylor Heinicke, who was with the team in 2024. The other side of the story is former 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance. The Bolts brought Lance in on a one-year, $2 million deal this offseason.
A low-risk, high-reward signing, it seems that the Chargers may have found something in Lance. The former first-round pick has been lighting up the preseason so far and could have already locked up the Chargers' QB2 spot with one game left before Week 1.
At Monday's practice, it was Lance who went up first with the second team offense, according to Daniel Popper of the Athletic. During their Week 3 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Justin Herbert started, followed by Heinicke and then Lance. Could this be a notion that Lance had jumped Heinicke?
"The Chargers rotated their second-team offensive line heavily in Monday’s practice. Quarterback Trey Lance was first up with the second team, followed by Taylor Heinicke. The Chargers featured a different offensive line combination for each of four straight reps once the second team offense took the field."
Lance completed 7/15 passes against the Rams for 121 yards, including a beautiful throw down the sideline to rookie Tre Harris for 34 yards. He's thrown for 296 yards and two touchdowns this preseason, to go with one more score on the ground.
Lance will have one more chance to solidify his backup spot with a strong performance this week against the San Francisco 49ers.
