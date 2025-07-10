Chargers could make jarring trade to clear room for one player
The Los Angeles Chargers landed several weapons in the NFL draft, hoping to provide Justin Herbert with the help he needs after he had very little at his disposal in 2024.
Perhaps the Chargers' most interesting draft pick was tight end Oronde Gadsden II, who put forth some tantalizing numbers at Syracuse and could very well establish himself as an elite playmaker for the team moving forward.
Here's the thing, though: Los Angeles signed fellow tight end Tyler Conklin in free agency, and it already had Will Dissly on the roster. Both Conklin and Dissly received significant playing time last season, which could put Gadsden in a tough spot. But could it open up a trade?
Possibly.
Dissly in particular could comprise a potential trade piece for the Chargers, especially after the veteran had quite a rough performance in the team's Wild Card Round playoff loss to the Houston Texans last January.
While it's unfair to judge a player based off of one playoff game, it's not like Dissly is Antonio Gates. He really is nothing more than a very good No. 2 tight end, but the same can be said for Conklin. If the Bolts want to get Gadsden legitimate playing time in 2025, they may have to part ways with one of their two veteran tight ends, and considering they just signed Conklin, Dissly could be the odd man out.
Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean that LA will actively be shopping Dissly, but if Gadsden puts together a strong training camp, it could mean the end for Dissly, or at least put him on notice with two years left on his contract.
